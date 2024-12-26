Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy creators talk about the future

HQ

Yuji Horii turned 70 this year, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. After over four decades of creating legendary games like Chrono Trigger and the Dragon Quest series, he's still going strong. In a recent interview with Famitsu, he and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi chatted about what the future holds, and Horii made it clear that he'll be making games for a long time to come. He suggested that retirement has never been a consideration, as he's a game designer at heart.

The 62-year-old Sakaguchi is also cooking up something new. He commented that he's keeping some things close to his chest, but that he's definitely working on a new project. He couldn't spill the beans just yet, but he mentioned starting on the script about a year ago and anticipates making good progress in about two years. This might be related to a rumored game featuring music by Nobuo Uematsu.

Both creators had releases this year: Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Fantasian Neo Dimension. What are your favorite memories of playing Dragon Quest or Final Fantasy games?