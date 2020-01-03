Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's system requirements revealed

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released in just two weeks on January 17th on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and the system requirements for the PC version of the game have been revealed just recently. By consulting the Steam page of the game you'll find the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy this new gaming experience developed by CyberConnect2. Take a look below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 36 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

While waiting for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's release and to summon the legendary dragon Shenron, you can read our latest impressions about the game here.