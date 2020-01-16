Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's launch trailer is here

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is launching tomorrow, bringing the world of the anime to life in a new RPG, but if you need to see more of the game before investing, take a look at the brand new launch trailer that Bandai Namco has just provided:

This is pretty much what you'd expect from Dragon Ball Z, packed with powerful attacks and various characters we can expect to see in the game, like Goku, Vegeta, and others.

The full game will be out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and the features have been outlined in an earlier trailer, showcasing all the things we can expect from the huge game.

Are you ready to experience Dragon Ball Z in a new way?