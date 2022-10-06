Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series in January

HQ

Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be making its official debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at the start of the New Year. As noted in a press release, it's said that the game will be getting a native current-gen console edition on January 13, 2023, which will offer up a version of the game with faster loading times, 60fps gameplay, and some other features that are designed to provide greater immersion.

Owners of the PS4 and Xbox One editions will get a free upgrade to the current-gen editions.

The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game are currently available to be pre-ordered at participating retailers, be it for the Standard, the Deluxe, or the Legendary Edition, with the latter two only being available as digital copies.

Otherwise, we're told that the Card Warriors in-game mode will also be present in this updated edition, and that players will be able to check it out as part of an offline version for single players.

Last of all, all Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot fans can look forward to the second Season Pass arriving on January 13 as well.