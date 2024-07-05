Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot passes 8 million sold copies

HQ

We sadly lost Akira Toriyama earlier this year, but thankfully his legacy lives on with both the super cozy Sand Land that premiered this spring, and of course Dragon Ball.

One of the most popular games based on the latter is the role-playing game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which can be described as a Dragon Ball simulator instead of "just" being a fighting game, which is otherwise customary for the series in the gaming world. And this adventure has attracted people. A lot.

Now Bandai Namco announces via Instagram that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold over eight million games since its premiere four years ago.

Thus, there seems to be a good chance that Bandai Namco will try something similar in the future, as it is obviously appreciated by the fans.