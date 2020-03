Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the most successful games of the first quarter of 2020. Last month, we reported that 1.5 million units of the game had been sold during its first week, and now Bandai Namco announced on Twitter that the milestone of 2 million copies has been reached, less than two months after it was released (on January 17).

Impressive numbers. If you want to learn more about the game, you can always read our review.