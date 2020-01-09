Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot character progression shown off

Bandai Namco is getting ready for the release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on January 17 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but a week before release they've given us yet another trailer detailing elements of the game.

This trailer focuses on character progression mechanics available to the player in this RPG, including cooking and eating to grow your stats; spending Z-Orbs and D-Medals to unlock better skills; and gathering Soul Emblems to push your strength.

As you can imagine, choosing how to power up your characters will be important, as they all level up too, and the trailer below shows how all of this works, including some gameplay as you'd expect.

Just yesterday we reported on a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot which outlines features, so we have a pretty good idea of what's coming later this month.

Are you a Dragon Ball Z fan?

