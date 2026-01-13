Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot celebrates 10 million copies sold with SSJ4 Goku reveal

HQ

The 2020 action/adventure RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has hit a new sales milestone. The game now has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, and proves that there are millions of Dragon Ball fans out there wanting to see and play through Goku/Kakarot's story all over again.

In a video shared by publisher Bandai Namco, we're given a reminder of some of Goku's feats throughout Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a tease of what's still to come in the game. Namely, we get a brief showcase of Super Saiyan 4 Goku, complete with pink fur and tail as we look towards the inclusion of the next Daima DLC.

The second part of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Daima DLC arrives on the 15th of January, which is this upcoming Thursday at the time of writing. This will likely wrap up Goku's adventures in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but we should probably never say never on this sort of thing.