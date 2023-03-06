Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 Announced

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, the biggest Dragon Ball-based fighting game competition, took place in Las Vegas this weekend, and taking advantage of fan anticipation on the final tournament day of Akira Toriyama's franchise</a>, the new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 was announced by surprise, with a very brief trailer and not much detail about its content or a release window.

Since the series hit TV screens almost 40 years ago, we have had a multitude of games that have tried to recreate with varying degrees of success the sensations of being a saiyan like Goku, Vegeta, Gohan or Trunks, or saving the world from Piccolo Daimaoh, or travelling on the Kinton cloud (and doing the chorus of the anime's opening in the process). And few of them have been as successful as the Budokai Tenkaichi series (though admittedly they're more show than fair competition titles), whose last instalment, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, saw the light of day 15 years ago for Wii and PlayStation 2, so this new announcement has the community excited.

We'll be on the lookout for more news on Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, but in the meantime, enjoy the moment and check out the trailer below.