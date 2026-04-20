Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 announced with a planned release 2027

Patience often pays off in the gaming world. Eventually, the titles we've been craving will arrive, even if, unfortunately, we sometimes have to wait an unreasonably long time for them. One game series we haven't seen in ten years is Dragon Ball Xenoverse, which was very well-received by fans for its blend of fighting and full-fledged RPG elements that together perfectly recreated the anime.

On Sunday evening, Bandai Namco took the opportunity to announce that they're dusting off the series once again with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. Dimps is once again handling development, and the game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2027. You can find the first trailer below.

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The wait for it, incidentally, won't be quite as grueling as one might fear, as Bandai Namco has done an incredibly fine job with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 support, and the fact is that the intended final expansion - Future Saga Chapter 4 - is set to release this summer (a whopping ten years since it was release in 2016). If the third game proves just as popular and receives the same incredible support, the Dragon Ball community should be set for years to come.