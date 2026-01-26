Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol new anime announced

The 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball series was announced over the weekend, and while the original creator of the manga and anime sensation Akira Toriyama may no longer be with us, his work still continues through new games and now a new anime taking Goku and Vegeta back to the stars.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol came as the final announcement as part of the 40th anniversary special video you can check out below. We don't really have any plot details or release information, but the image of Goku and Vegeta opting for their traditional poses at the end of the trailer may give us a hint, as it seems they're now wearing a special brand.

It looks a bit like an N with a dot in the middle, which very well could be the mark of The Galactic Patrol the anime is going to be about. We're sure it'll end up with Goku and Vegeta battling the biggest baddies the universe has to offer, with perhaps yet another new form thrown in for good measure.