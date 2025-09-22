Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's third DLC character pack is available now

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's third DLC character pack is on the horizon. Or, if you're a Season Pass holder, it's already available to check out. Revealed at the end of last week, this third character pack is the second pack giving us extra fighters from the Dragon Ball Daima series.

We get just six characters in this latest DLC pack, which is the lowest out of any paid pack so far. You'll be able to play as SSJ4 Goku (Kid), SSJ4 Goku, SSJ3 Vegeta, Majin Duu, Third-Eye Gomah, and Giant Gomah.

There's also an additional stage available to all players as part of the update DLC. It's not a lot of content, but it'll likely still be enough to draw some fighters back to this popular 3D fighting game. Check out the trailer for yourself below to see some SSJ4 Goku action.