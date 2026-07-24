Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's new Super Limit-Breaking Neo DLC arrives next week

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Once the Daima characters were added to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, a lot of us were left wondering where the next lot of DLC would go. It seems that the developers at Spike Chunsoft went Super Saiyan on the amount of content they were looking to deliver, as we've got a DLC coming out next week that's so big it needed an eight-minute explainer video.

In the video below, we're told all about Limit Breaker Journey, a new solo mode in which you can pick your favourite character and level them up through a series of battles, adding points into different statistics to make them more powerful on the field. You'll fight across a series of maps, chosen by you, and have to manage your stamina as your character faces gruelling battles one after another.

Alongside the Limit Breaker Journey mode, we're also seeing the introduction of four new stages, 30 new characters, and additional skills available in the main game. Sparking! Mode and Chain Blast will each give you more damage in fights, but have to be used carefully to meet their fullest potential.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's Super Limit-Breaking Neo DLC launches on the 30th of July.