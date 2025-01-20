Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's first DLC launches this week

HQ

We knew that we were getting the first DLC for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero sometime between this month and March 2025, and now we have the release date. The Hero of Justice DLC pack lands on the 24th of January, 2025.

Early Access is available for Season Pass owners, and will begin on the 21st of January at 00:00 CET. The Hero of Justice Pack boasts 11 new characters, a new costume, and three exclusive battles.

A lot of these characters you may be familiar with, especially if you've seen the Dragon Ball: Super Hero Movie. All of the characters in the DLC come from that film, including the versions of Piccolo and Gohan we see in it, as well as the antagonists Gamma 1 & 2, and Cell Max. Some of the characters are just other forms of the same fighter, as well, such as having orange Piccolo as well as the SH version, which might mean we're not getting 11 fully separate characters, but that's up to your definition of what exactly a fully new character is.