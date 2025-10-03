Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes us through all 200+ characters in new trailer

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero celebrates its first anniversary this month, and to mark the occasion a new trailer takes us through all the fighters offered in the game. Now numbering more than 200 characters, the trailer takes us through original Dragon Ball characters to the well-known fighters of Dragon Ball Z, and shows off movie villains, friends, and more.

The DLC cast pushed the roster over 200 characters, and while some fans have been critical of the DLC being focused on the newer Daima and Super Hero content when we still don't have some manga and anime characters playable, developer Spike Chunsoft isn't done with content yet. New DLC will be added, and we'll hear more about it in 2026.

A lot of the fighters in the list of 200 are duplicates, as each form of a character essentially acts as a new character. With different moves, specials, and stats, though, we can't exactly blame Spike Chunsoft for ballooning the roster in this way. After all, if you could only choose to play base form Goku and then power him up, you'd probably be pretty miffed.