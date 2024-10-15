Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero sold 3 million copies in its first 24 hours

HQ

The release of the new fighting instalment of Akira Toriyama's masterpiece, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, arrived last Friday, to critical and fan acclaim. Unanimously regarded as the spiritual successor to the successful BUdokai Tenkaichi series, Sparking! Zero was one of the most popular titles on Steam last weekend, with over 120,000 concurrent players at its highest peak. This has also spilled over to sales not only on PC, but also on the console versions.

In fact, Bandai Namco has issued a press release picked up by Japanese media outlet PRTimes stating that in its first 24 hours on sale, the game sold more than three million copies. An overwhelming success far beyond the publisher's other releases.

If we put it in perspective with other releases, last Friday's debut Metaphor: ReFantazio, hailed as one of the best JRPGs of recent years, reached one million copies sold on its first day. And if we extrapolate to other hits of the generation, Resident Evil 4 Remake reached three million within 48 hours of release, while Dragon's Dogma 2 needed a whole week to reach the milestone.

It's clear that Dragon Ball is still a powerful franchise more than 40 years after its release, and Goku and his friends will be around for many more years to come.

Have you been one of the many buyers of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero these days?