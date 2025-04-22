Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero shows off Mini Vegeta and all his forms for DLC 2

HQ

After a bit of a delay, the second DLC for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been announced, showing off the first lot of characters making their way into the game from the Dragon Ball Daima series.

As shown in the trailer below, we're getting eight new characters in this DLC, which is less than the eleven characters added in DLC 1. These characters are: Goku Mini Super Saiyan, Mini Vegeta, Mini Vegeta Super Saiyan, Mini Vegeta Super Saiyan 2, Mini Vegeta Super Saiyan 3, Glorio, Panzy, and Majin Kuu.

There is also a costume for Goku Mini in the DLC, too. The DLC launches on the 24th of April, with 72-hour early access for Season Pass holders, meaning you can play right now if you splashed out beforehand.

Fans remain somewhat divided on Sparking! Zero's future content. There is hope for more maps, modes, and other additional features besides characters in the future, but for now it seems the plan is to round out the roster with additional characters from Dragon Ball Daima.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.