Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reveals new Super Limit Breaking Neo DLC coming this summer

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero already has a lot of characters, but at the beginning of the year Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco let us know that the roster would be growing even further with new DLC coming to the game. Now, we have a more in-depth trailer showcasing more of the new features, including glimpses at stages, Super Moves, game modes, and more.

In the trailer, we see characters from Dragon Ball's past, present, and future are all being added to the game, as Spike Chunsoft is bringing 30 more fighters as part of the new Super Limit Breaking Neo DLC. It also adds a new battle system, which will be free for all players when the paid DLC releases.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero certainly has its problems, especially as a competitive fighter, but it is a lot of fun for players wanting to feel like they're in a proper Dragon Ball-style fight. Luckily, it's not going to be the only experience offering that soon, as we've also got the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 coming next year.