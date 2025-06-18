Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reveals extra DLC character Shallot

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has given us another bit of DLC in quite the unsuspected turn of events. Players weren't really expecting another lot of DLC until the arrival of the third pack as part of the Season Pass.

Here we are, though, with a fresh trailer for Shallot, bursting out of Dragon Ball Legends. Shallot is an ancient Saiyan, who appears in the events of the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends as its protagonist, waking up one day with amnesia before the Tournament of Time.

In the trailer, we get to see Shallot fighting against his fellow Saiyans, including Nappa and Broly, as well as Captain Ginyu. It seems we just have access to Shallot's base form for now, which releases on the 27th of June.