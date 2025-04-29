Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero rated for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero looks like it's heading to a new platform, as the game has been officially rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Saudi Arabia.

As posted by the official account for the games ratings board in Saudi Arabia, it appears that Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's latest Dragon Ball fighter is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The game has already seen stark success on other platforms, earning 3 million copies sold in its first 24 hours.

While this isn't an official confirmation from Bandai or Nintendo, it doesn't seem too far-fetched to imagine Sparking! Zero coming to the Switch 2. With the slate of third-party releases coming to Nintendo's new console, this flashy fighter could fit right in.