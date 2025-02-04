Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the fastest-selling Dragon Ball game on consoles yet

HQ

It seems like fans have really enjoyed and been flocking to the newest game in Bandai Namco's Budokai Tenkaichi Dragon Ball series, as it has now been affirmed that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has become the fastest-selling Dragon Ball game on consoles to date.

The title has shifted a whopping five millions units on all platforms in total since its arrival in October 2024, clearly proving and showing that the Dragon Ball name continues to be one of entertainment's hottest commodities.

If you haven't experienced Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for yourself yet, you can read our review of the game here to see if it's worth your attention.