Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of Bandai Namco's best-selling games ever

Bandai Namco is on a pretty good roll at the moment. Elden Ring keeps selling and now Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has become one of Bandai Namco's best-selling games ever. And that's saying something when you look at the other games Bandai Namco has on their CV; Elden Ring, Cyberpunk and not least Tekken.

Circana's executive director and games analyst Mat Piscatella says in a chat with GamesRadar, that he is surprised by the huge success of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been seeing:

"I'm just as surprised as anybody, not only for it to be the best-selling Dragon Ball game, but to be among the best-selling Bandai Namco games all time." - Mat Piscatella, executive director & games analyst, Circana

Bandai Namco has had some good years lately, with a number of solid releases ranging from the massive success of Elden Ring to various anime spin-offs and now Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which is proving to be another success.

Shortly after its release in October, Bandai Namco announced that the game had sold over 3 million copies in just 24 hours. The game is out for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.