Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero confirms Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 launch

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is heading to a couple of new platforms. Spike Chunsoft's latest arena fighter is arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch on the 14th of November, with pre-orders live from today.

Featuring more than 180 characters, as well as a story mode that takes you through Goku's story all the way from Dragon Ball Z to Dragon Ball Super, Sparking! Zero immediately impressed Dragon Ball fans and fighting game fanatics.

It's currently unclear whether the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game come with all DLC released so far, but the new editions do allow for the use of motion controls with your Joy-Cons, so you can really feel like you're lobbing a spirit bomb at Frieza's head.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions arrive on the 14th of November.