Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero confirms new characters, stages, and more in DLC trailer

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero might have finished its first round of DLC, focusing mainly on the Daima series, but fans of the game and the anime know there are plenty of characters left out in the roster still.

That'll soon change, as the trailer below showcases more DLC coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, and it seems Spike Chunsoft isn't limiting itself to one series or movie this time around. In the teaser, we get a look at Super Saiyan Bardock, Super 17, and Kami bringing the fight to the pre-existing characters of the roster. Keep your eyes peeled and you're bound to spot more fighters along the way, too.

New super moves are coming out for existing characters, and we'll also see new costumes, a new mode, and new stages. New stages are something fans have been demanding for a long time, and while the Daima DLC did give us a new area, this should freshen up where we're able to fight.