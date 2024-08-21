Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero begins its final countdown with a new trailer

HQ

Now that Capcom has revealed that Terry Bogard is coming to Street Fighter 6 in September and we've seen him in motion, Bandai Namco didn't want to miss the opportunity to throw a punch on the table and remind us that there are only 50 days to go until the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

At last night's Opening Night Live we got to see a new trailer with some previously unreleased fight scenes featuring Goku (in various Saiyan levels), Gohan, Ohzaru, Broly, Trunks, Beerus and other beloved characters from AKira Toriyama's anime and manga series. The presence of Super Buu and Ultimate Gohan as fighters was also revealed.

The game's pre-order bonuses were also unveiled, which include six confirmed characters and one secret character yet to be revealed.

