Trying to list all of the Dragon Ball titles that have come and gone over the years is pretty much impossible, because with roots stretching all the way back to the 80s, there's no doubt that the series has been a hit for those who've wanted to control Goku & company. Now it's time for another instalment, with the adventure titled Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, and there's once again plenty of epic fights and awesome fan service to be had.

However, I must start by admitting that I am not the biggest of Dragon Ball fans. For while there are those who have seen and experienced everything from the series in question, my history with the series has mainly been characterised by reading the manga. So, I don't know every little detail about the intricate structure of the franchise, but I mostly have a nostalgic love and respect for the craftsmanship that has been put in over the years. This review is thus perhaps not for those seeking the deepest analysis and comparison to previous titles (or the series' portrayal in other mediums), but it is more for those with an interest in the brand and a fondness for fighting games in general.

You might think that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero would be a new interpretation within the Dragon Ball universe, but this is actually a sequel to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 from 2007, and there are thus some differences compared to other similar games with the Dragon Ball name. One of these differences, compared to the relatively new Dragon Ball FighterZ, for example, is that the camera is positioned just behind your character's shoulder, and thus there is a more classic third-person feel than if you see the entire level from the side. You could argue that this makes for greater immersion in each battle, but it also comes at the price of not feeling as precise to control as more traditional fighting games.

Calling this a fighting game is not entirely true as it feels more like an action game with a focus on offering as authentic a Dragon Ball experience as possible, as controlling your character through three dimensions versus two comes with both advantages and disadvantages. For example, positioning yourself on a battlefield and trying to match your opponent's attacks can sometimes feel a bit clumsy, at least if you are used to the millimetre precision that occurs in other titles in the fighting genre. That said, the experience is enhanced and being able to move freely both up and down adds a sense of grandeur that fits perfectly with the source material. It really feels like you're in the middle of an epic battle between Goku and Vegeta as they wrestle across the screen, and every punch and kick comes with an added sense of weight while it never ceases to be entertaining to see your opponent hurled at the ground from a great height.

The expanded environments also come with a greater focus on destruction, and although it is not something that breaks new ground, it is quite possible to jump kick your opponent through several layers of the environment, which again enhances the experience for the better. However, these obstacles can also hinder you as a player as it is easy to get stuck in the environment if you are not careful. As the game is also quite challenging, it can be a bit frustrating when you feel that you have your opponent on the back foot only to see yourself defeated by a poorly parried attack you didn't catch from behind.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero otherwise comes with a fantastic presentation where the cartoon-style shines from the first to the last frame. It really feels like you are inside a lavish episode of the series, and if you add the ability to switch between English and Japanese speech, you can tailor the experience exactly to how you want it. This probably comes into its own most during the game's single-player campaign (or the episode-based mini-campaign, if you want to be picky), where we take on the role of eight fighters through a cohesive story. Everything from Goku to Frieza himself can be controlled through different sections, and these can be experienced in the order you want without erasing your progress in another character's story.

In addition to this, there is also a connected multiplayer mode where you can test your skills against others, and you can choose whether you want to play more casually or if you want to take on the more challenging "Ranked Mode". In Ranked, your skill affects your ranking and the opposition you can tackle, and if you have a stubborn competitive mentality, this is obviously where you should be. In addition to this, you can also play with a friend on split-screen, but this is not something that I recommend as the hectic nature of the gameplay is not well managed on a smaller screen. Furthermore, local multiplayer seems to be limited to a single measly map at the moment, and it's clear that the developer hasn't made it work to the extent that we would have liked.

The amount of content is otherwise pretty remarkable as there is something for all fans to enjoy here. A whopping 182 character variants have been crammed into this package, and since every single variation of a character counts as a unique fighter (with some unique abilities), you can be exactly the character you want to be without having to compromise on anything else.

Ultimately, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero feels like a game made for the fans, above all. It oozes fan service, and the amount of content and characters proves that the developer wants to satisfy the needs of as many people as possible. It's because of this that the playability comes across as a bit of an imprecise slap in the face, as this otherwise competent action game sometimes struggles in practice. However, there are only a handful of better alternatives to see Goku and the gang in a virtual context, and even if my rating ends up being "only" 7/10, I can definitely imagine that more devoted fans of the franchise might see it in a more acclaimed light. If you like Dragon Ball, you are simply doing the right thing by checking out Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. You will not be disappointed.