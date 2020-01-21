Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Dragon Ball narrator Brice Armstrong passes away

The Mary Collins Agency has shared a memorial post to the iconic voice, who was even complimented by James Earl Jones.

You may recognise the voice of Brice Armstrong as the narrator behind the Western version of Dragon Ball, but the Mary Collins Agency has announced that he passed away on January 10 at the age of 84.

He wasn't just narrator in the series though, as he also brought the characters of Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug to life, as well as acting in a number of other projects.

"Brice was the kindest, funniest person I've ever known. He was always humble, never in a bad mood-not the attitude you'd expect from such an industry legend," said fellow actor Christopher Sabat.

Even the iconic James Earl Jones once told Armstrong: "I wish I had your vocal control".

Our thoughts go to Armstrong's family.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Dragon Ball narrator Brice Armstrong passes away


Loading next content