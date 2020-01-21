Dragon Ball narrator Brice Armstrong passes away

You may recognise the voice of Brice Armstrong as the narrator behind the Western version of Dragon Ball, but the Mary Collins Agency has announced that he passed away on January 10 at the age of 84.

He wasn't just narrator in the series though, as he also brought the characters of Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug to life, as well as acting in a number of other projects.

"Brice was the kindest, funniest person I've ever known. He was always humble, never in a bad mood-not the attitude you'd expect from such an industry legend," said fellow actor Christopher Sabat.

Even the iconic James Earl Jones once told Armstrong: "I wish I had your vocal control".

Our thoughts go to Armstrong's family.

