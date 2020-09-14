Dragon Ball FighterZ to get Master Roshi DLC this week

You're watching Advertisements

Maybe he looks too old and skinny to fight against the most powerful warriors on the galaxy and far beyond, but Master Roshi is and always will be the guy who found out Goku's potential and taught him Kamehame. He is back too with new lessons from the Turtle School after watching Krilin and Goku improve their skills.

The dirty old man will be the third DLC character for Dragon Ball Figher'z 2020 battle pass. Any player on any supported platform (Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One) can get him starting September 18, or two days earlier with the FighterZ Pass. The DLC includes six different skins and a lobby character avatar.

Take a look at Muten Roshi skills in the new trailer with English subs on Twitter (you can find a better quality video only in Japanese here).