Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ to get Master Roshi DLC this week

The wise old master comes as the third DLC character and is available two days early via the FighterZ Pass.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Maybe he looks too old and skinny to fight against the most powerful warriors on the galaxy and far beyond, but Master Roshi is and always will be the guy who found out Goku's potential and taught him Kamehame. He is back too with new lessons from the Turtle School after watching Krilin and Goku improve their skills.

The dirty old man will be the third DLC character for Dragon Ball Figher'z 2020 battle pass. Any player on any supported platform (Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One) can get him starting September 18, or two days earlier with the FighterZ Pass. The DLC includes six different skins and a lobby character avatar.

Take a look at Muten Roshi skills in the new trailer with English subs on Twitter (you can find a better quality video only in Japanese here).

Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball FighterZDragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ

Related texts

Dragon Ball FighterZScore

Dragon Ball FighterZ
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a Dragon Ball fan, it's an easy recommendation, as long as you don't mind swapping content for gameplay and graphics."



Loading next content