Dragon Ball FighterZ getting a Game Pass surprise launch

Just a week ago, we reported about all the new additions for PC and Xbox Game Pass during the other half of February. While it sure wasn't the most exciting two weeks for subscribers of the service, it has now gotten some extra spice.

Xbox Wire reveals that PC Game Pass (included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) is in fact getting a surprise launch on February 24: Dragon Ball FighterZ. It was originally launched back in 2018 and is pretty good fighting game for fans of Dragon Ball.

We can highly recommend you to check it out today!