Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ getting a Game Pass surprise launch

This is on top of the former new games for the service this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just a week ago, we reported about all the new additions for PC and Xbox Game Pass during the other half of February. While it sure wasn't the most exciting two weeks for subscribers of the service, it has now gotten some extra spice.

Xbox Wire reveals that PC Game Pass (included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) is in fact getting a surprise launch on February 24: Dragon Ball FighterZ. It was originally launched back in 2018 and is pretty good fighting game for fans of Dragon Ball.

We can highly recommend you to check it out today!

HQ
Dragon Ball FighterZ

Related texts

0
Dragon Ball FighterZScore

Dragon Ball FighterZ
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a Dragon Ball fan, it's an easy recommendation, as long as you don't mind swapping content for gameplay and graphics."



Loading next content