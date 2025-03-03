Dragon Ball DAIMA adventure coming to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in Summer

HQ

Despite its ups and downs, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot continues to be the best-selling and most supported action RPG ever attempted in Dragon Ball history. And as announced at the end of last year, Bandai Namco will continue to support the title with the Dragon Ball Daima DLC, which just this week ended its broadcast in Japan.

That means that the last Dragon Ball work that Akira Toriyama supervised during his lifetime is now complete in anime. Bandai Namco wants to seize the moment to advance us that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Daima - Adventure through the Demon Realm Part 1 will arrive on all platforms in summer 2025, with the first half of the stories of Daima Son Goku in the Demon Realm along with his new friends. A second part of the DLC will be released at a later date, and can be purchased together in one pack or separately.

Ready for one last adventure with Akira Toriyama's Son Goku? Enjoy the new trailer below.