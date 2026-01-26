Dragon Ball: Age 1000 announced for 2027

HQ

Over the weekend, Dragon Ball fans celebrated the series' 40th anniversary. There were multiple big announcements, including the reveal of a brand-new game set in the Dragon Ball universe, with a working title of Dragon Ball: Age 1000.

The Age 1000 element tells us the age of the Dragon Ball world. It seems we'll mostly be getting new characters here, as we see a new face throughout most of the trailer. As he's wearing Capsule Corp clothing, though, and turns Super Saiyan at the end, we can imagine he's some descendant of Bulma and Vegeta, or Trunks.

The game has been in development for around 6 or 7 years and was made in partnership with original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama before his passing in 2024. We'll learn more about the game in the future, but right now it looks like an ambitious project lining up for next year.