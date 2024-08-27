Dragon Age: The Veilguard's combat shows off Mass Effect-like combos

HQ

If you're a real Mass Effect nerd, you might be familiar with the idea of primers and detonators in the game. Essentially, in combat a primer is something that sets enemies up, i.e. holding them in the air with your biotic powers, before another ability like a powerful grenade might send them flying for big damage.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's combat follows a similar system. As shown in the video below, you'll be able to use Rook and your companions' abilities to set up a group of enemies, such as by using a freezing rune.

Then, you can bring in another companion or use one of your own abilities to blast enemies to pieces. With the ability wheel, you can pause combat at any time and strategize a bit around your abilities and how you want to use them. It's not the same tactical combat as Inquisition, but it offers you moments of respite between battles.