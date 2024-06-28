Dragon Age: The Veilguard's character creator has 40 options for complexions

HQ

Dragon Age: Inquisition's character creator wasn't great, but it seems that BioWare is looking to throw those issues out of the window with the character creator in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Game Informer's most recent cover issue takes a deep look at the character creator, and from it we've got some interesting details.

You really can morph your character in any way you see fit, by the looks of things, from a triangular body slider to ways to morph your chest, glutes, shoulders, and bulge, you can mess with whatever settings you like. There's even a vitiligo slider.

40 complexions and 30 makeup options will allow you to make the Rook you want to be in any way you wish, and we can already see players sinking hours into making their protagonist. It's worth noting as well that just like 2023 hit Baldur's Gate III, you will be able to make your character in the nude, as BioWare wants people to know this a mature RPG.