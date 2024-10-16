Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't allow preload on PC

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches in just a couple of weeks, and while fans are incredibly hyped for their return to BioWare's fantasy setting, some will be able to gain access to the game earlier than others.

This is by a small margin, it's worth mentioning, as there's not any pre-order early access time for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But, when it launches on the 31st of October at 9AM PDT, console players will have already got the game installed. For Xbox Series X/S owners, you can preload the game right now. PlayStation 5 owners will have to wait until the 29th of October, but even then there are a couple of days to download the game.

PC players get no such luxury, as there's no third-party DRM on the game. This means you'll have to download and play at launch, even if you opted for a pre-order. Again, this shouldn't delay you for more than a few hours, but it'll still be frustrating for some.

