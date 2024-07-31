Dragon Age: The Veilguard will reveal its release date in August

HQ

Last week, Bioware reiterated that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is still set to come out in 2024, and that we'll get the release date "later this summer". We now have something more specific about that last part and more.

Bioware confirms that Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date will be announced in August. It doesn't stop there either, as the beloved studio will also share details about its plans for expansions, DLC and more at the same time. Simply put, Dragon Age fans have so much to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.