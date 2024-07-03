Dragon Age: The Veilguard will let you never face a game over screen

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard should hopefully be a return to form for BioWare. The studio has taken some knocks in recent memory, and so the fourth major Dragon Age game has a lot on its shoulders.

There are a lot of fans wanting to play this game, and BioWare is looking to appease as many of them as possible, and so, as game director Corinne Busche told Game Informer, there are options "to make sure players of all abilities can show up."

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll be able to choose Storyteller, Adventurer, and Nightmare difficulty. The third option locks you in at the start, while the other two can be flicked between in a playthrough. There's also Unbound, which lets you change the difficulty to your liking and gives some interesting options like the removal of player death, upping your damage output and lowering enemy health so they go down more easily.