Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes place ten years after Inquisition, will feature past locations

After going from it's so over to we're so back following the release of a weird cinematic trailer which was then countered by 20 minutes of solid gameplay, it seems people have settled on being hyped once more for the fourth Dragon Age game.

Recently, BioWare held a Discord Q&A, which was then summarised by Shinobi602 on Twitter/X. It gave us some details on the world, backstories, customisation, companions, and more. In the thread, we see that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set ten years after Inquisition, which is potentially to give new fans the chance to feel as if they don't need to know all the past games' story in order to enjoy this one.

The Inquisitor will play an important role in this game, though, so long-time fans can rest easy knowing it's not a completely blank slate they're stepping into. Old places and characters will return, with no progression block to stop you from visiting places before you're ready.

What are you most excited for in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?