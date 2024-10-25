Dragon Age: The Veilguard shows off an action-packed launch trailer

HQ

Evil gods rising up to destroy everything, artefacts that have laid dormant for centuries springing to life, the dead stirring more easily than they should. Am I forgetting anything? Oh yes, dragons, and plenty of them it seems. That's all packed into the launch trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age fans have been anticipating this game for over a decade now, and while it might have given us the worst reveal trailer we could have imagined, since then the marketing department seems to have locked in.

The launch trailer features plenty of cinematics, gameplay, and more to get us hooked for the game's launch. You'll be able to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on the 31st of October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.