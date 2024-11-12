Dragon Age: The Veilguard sales comparable to Dragon's Dogma 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

HQ

A lot of people are wondering whether Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been a sales success or not. The game didn't break 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, which seemed to some as a sign of poor sales. However, we now have some actual impressions from Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Dring, who has analysed how the game has done in the UK.

Speaking on the Gamesindustry.biz Microcast, Dring compared the launch sales to that of Dragon's Dogma 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, but noted it had done slightly worse than Star Wars Outlaws. "It's hard to know what EA's expectations were, but it seems fine. It's not earth-shattering, but it isn't terrible," he said.

The problem may lie in the lofty expectations of the publisher, but otherwise it seems neither the party in support of or against Dragon Age: The Veilguard can claim true victory here, as the game has just done well. Not tremendously, not terribly.