Dragon Age: The Veilguard reveals voice cast

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated for release later this year, and already we've had a lot of information thrown at us about the game since its proper reveal during Summer Game Fest. Now, we have information on our voice cast.

As per a new blog post, we get details on the voices of our protagonist as well as our companions. The protagonist, Rook, will have four possible voice options. Two of the actors, Bryony Corrigan and Alex Jordan, are British, while the other two - Jeff Berg and Erika Ishii - are lending American accents to the role.

This should give the player some options, and if you're the type who only wants to hear a British twang in your fantasy experience, you can do just that. Over in the companions, you can find the voices as listed below:



Ali Hillis as Harding



Ike Amadi as Davrin



Jee Young Han as Bellara



Jessica Clark as Neve



Jin Maley as Taash



Nick Boraine as Emmrich



Zach Mendez as Lucanis



These actors have been in everything from Mass Effect to Black Sails, and will each bring their own unique take on the people of Thedas.

What do you think of the voice cast?