Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date will be revealed "later this summer"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is seeming more and more like a return to form for RPG legends BioWare. After a disastrous cinematic trailer, we got some gameplay footage that seemed to put fan fears at ease and have been getting more information steadily about our return to Thedas.

Now, via a new post on the game's X/Twitter account, we get some more details regarding how Steam users will be able to play the game. If you've got a Steam Deck, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is going to be verified on it from day one. Also, you won't need to run the game through the EA app, which is often a strong criticism held against EA games purchasable through Steam.

More details on the game's release date and launch have been promised as well, but they won't arrive until later this summer. We imagine this means August or September, but with Gamescom coming up at the end of August, it does seem like a great time to tell us when the game launches.