Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC specs revealed

HQ

Yesterday, while it did leak earlier than intended, EA and BioWare revealed the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. As expected, the new RPG will arrive this October, specifically on the 31st, just in time for spooky season.

While there are still a couple of months to go until then, you might want to see if your PC is up to snuff for this game. As you can see in the screenshot below, the specifications come directly from Steam, and they don't require too beefy of a machine to run.

You can get away with something as old as a GTX 970 if you're just going for minimum settings, or an RTX 2070 for the recommended settings. Either way, though, you'll need 100GB of either HDD or SSD space. It's nice that HDDs are supported, but an SSD is certainly recommended if you've got the room.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on the 31st of October.