Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the series' best entry yet, according to franchise veteran

HQ

Mark Darrah is a BioWare veteran. After working at the studio as an executive producer and director for the Dragon Age series, he left the developer in 2020, before being brought back as a consultant for Dragon Age: The Veilguard in late 2023.

Darrah's return might not be able to change much, considering the game is coming out this year, but it did allow him to see first-hand the work that has been done, and it's safe to say he is impressed. Speaking to Game Informer, Darrah said the following:

"This is really the best Dragon Age game that I've ever played. This is the one where we get back to our roots of character-driven storytelling, have really fun combat, and aren't making compromises."

After last year's breakout RPG hit Baldur's Gate III, the pressure is on for Dragon Age: The Veilguard to deliver on what fans have wanted since Inquisition launched ten years ago. Let's hope that they'll get it when Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches this year for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.