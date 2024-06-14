Dragon Age: The Veilguard is inspired by Final Fantasy X and XII

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is shaping up to be one of if not the biggest RPG of the year, as BioWare looks to return to form as one of the leading devs behind roleplaying games. Speaking in an interview with RPG Site, game director Corinne Busche talked about the huge progression system in the game, and its influences.

"Heavily influenced! Absolutely," Busche said when asked how Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy XII inspired the game. "Final Fantasy 10 - one of my all-timers. I will tell you that 12, especially the Zodiac edition, is my favourite. The level of ability selection, passives, in our case also traits - I would say the amount of customization is more analogous to that. The organization is more similar to the Sphere Grid."

"So Final Fantasy 12 might be in my top three favorite games. I'm highly influenced by that when it comes to our progression. But if you, if you want to paint a picture, the spear grid is more... not an exact match, but it's more akin. What we've done though, to make it more accessible, is that each of the specializations is on the outer edges of the grid."

Each class' skill tree will be split into three separate paths, giving players lots of different skills and abilities to unlock as they level up all the way to max level which is 50. You'll be able to specialise into whatever type of character you want as well, such as a more defence-oriented warrior, for example.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.