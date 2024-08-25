Dragon Age: The Veilguard is getting a prequel

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the upcoming action RPG from BioWare and EA, is getting a prequel in the form of an audio drama podcast.

Revealed via a trailer on Dragon Age's YouTube channel, the drama will be called Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, and eager fans can get stuck in with the story in the teaser right away.



The podcast will be eight episodes long, chronicling the adventures of two adventurers, cat burglar Nadia (Mae Whitman) and her lover Elio (Armen Taylor), alongside Brigette Lundy-Paine as Drayden.

Our story chronicles how Nadia, unknowingly employed by the Dread Wolf, tracks down an artifact and in the ensuing complications Elio is seemingly banished to the Fade. Nadia then journeys across the world of Thedas trying to bring him back.