Dragon Age: The Veilguard is free with PlayStation Plus next week

Electronic Arts has made it abundantly clear that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a massive commercial failure. Now they're desperately trying to make more people aware of the game and at least get as many players as possible.

I write that because Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be the biggest game joining PlayStation Plus Essential on Tuesday. Not that I'm complaining about the rest of the trio, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Sonic Colours: Ultimate are also worth adding to your collection.

All three will replace Payday 3, High on Life and Pac-Man World Re-Pac on the 4th of March, so you still have time to get the latter three.