Dragon Age: The Veilguard has some seriously deep accessibility settings

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is pushing itself as the game for all RPG enthusiasts. Whether you've played all the games or this is your first one, BioWare wants you to give it a try, and they want as many people as possible to be able to get into the game, as proven by the recently released accessibility settings.

The game has four base difficulty options, allowing you to have an easy of a time as you want by just going for the story, or by making every combat encounter a living nightmare. You can also tweak the difficulty settings to your own liking with a fully customisable option as well.

In terms of visual settings, you can turn off motion blur entirely, as well as adjust the camera shaking to your liking. Also, if you've got vision deficiencies, you can change the settings to improve visibility with lighting and colour.

There are audio settings as well which can help you get more out of the experience of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Something you might notice is that there's no arachnophobia setting in the game, and that isn't included because there are no spooky spiders in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Hurray!