Dragon Age: The Veilguard has more concurrent Steam players than any Bioware title ever had

Bioware has endured ten really tough years with abandoned games and two real flops in Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda. But with the recently launched Dragon Age: The Veilguard, they show that gamers aren't that hard to please after all, just make a good game and the buyers will flock to it.

Via SteamDB we now learn that the game has peaked at 70,414 concurrent players, which is a result no Bioware game has ever reached before - and actually no single-player game from EA either (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has at most had 67,855 concurrent players, which is the most any single-player game from EA has reached).

Incidentally, that figure was achieved just hours after its premiere, so there's a chance that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will break new records over the weekend. Check out our review to learn more about why you should check this one out.