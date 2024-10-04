Dragon Age: The Veilguard has gone gold

HQ

EA and BioWare has announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is primed and ready to go ahead of its October 31 launch date. The RPG has officially gone gold, meaning aside from a day one patch likely being in the works, the title is ready and should not be delayed.

