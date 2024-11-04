Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a double dose of Dynamic Backgrounds for Xbox

HQ

Microsoft releasing new dynamic backgrounds for Xbox based on popular game releases is nothing out of the ordinary, but releasing two at once is something that doesn't happen all that often.

Now it has happened though and the game in question is the recently released Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You can choose between the two options Dragon and Minrathous, which are completely free to download and use for Xbox Series S/X. If you want to check out what they look like, you can find a video of both below in the X post.